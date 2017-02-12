Philadelphia Flyers Expected +/-
Plus/minus is not a perfect measure but looking at expected +/- gives is a better look into the Philadelphia Flyers plus/minus stat. First here is how expected +/- works : Metrics utilizing league-wide shot location data, show what we'd expect each Flyer's player's +/- to be at season's end, based on where his team's shots and his opponent's shots came from while he was on the ice in even strength situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC