NHL suspends Flyers' Brandon Manning 2 games

The NHL on Monday suspended Flyers defenceman Brandon Manning, left, two games for interference on the Penguins' Jake Guentzel, not pictured. Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Brandon Manning has been suspended two games by the NHL for interference against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

