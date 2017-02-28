NHL on NBCSN: Avs take on Flyers in what could be Duchene's last game with Colorado
NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2016-17 campaign tonight when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so We're just over a day away from the NHL trade deadline and the picture is becoming clearer when it comes to who the serious buyers are and who the serious sellers are.
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
