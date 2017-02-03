Michal Neuvirth, hot goalie, can be f...

Michal Neuvirth, hot goalie, can be free agent soon

Read more: Philly.com

Michal Neuvirth says he is focused on helping steer the Flyers into the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the 28-year-old goalie also knows he is playing for a contract. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to try to stay here in Philly," said Neuvirth, who will make his third straight start Monday as the Flyers host St. Louis .

