McDavid scores 3 points as Edmonton O...

McDavid scores 3 points as Edmonton Oilers win 6-3 over Philadelphia Flyers

15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Matt Hendricks, Leon Draisaitl, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers , who have won two straight games and three of their last four.

