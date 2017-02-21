Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hershey Bears...

Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hershey Bears to play in 2018 AHL Outdoor Classic in Hershey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

The Flyers are in Pittsburgh tonight to take on the Penguins outside at Heinz Field, and next year, the farm club will have a similar opportunity. The Hershey Bears announced on Saturday night that, as part of their 80th anniversary season, they will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in an outdoor game at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday, January 20, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC