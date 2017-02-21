Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hershey Bears to play in 2018 AHL Outdoor Classic in Hershey
The Flyers are in Pittsburgh tonight to take on the Penguins outside at Heinz Field, and next year, the farm club will have a similar opportunity. The Hershey Bears announced on Saturday night that, as part of their 80th anniversary season, they will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in an outdoor game at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday, January 20, 2018.
