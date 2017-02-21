Kuznetsov's 2 goals lead Capitals to ...

Kuznetsov's 2 goals lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Flyers

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals, Braden Holtby made 33 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night. Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

