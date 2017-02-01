Konecny, Ghost benched; Weise, Schultz in Flyers lineup
Those decisions were made by Flyers coach Dave Hakstol for Thursday night's game against visiting Montreal. The Flyers will trade speed for experience as they face the talented, swift Canadiens.
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
