Hockey is for Everyone but Someone Fo...

Hockey is for Everyone but Someone Forgot to Tell the Flyers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

The NHL has declared February #HockeyisforEveryone month! However, a combination of terrible marketing and lackluster events has made the month barely register for Philadelphia Flyers fans. There's little denial that when it comes to inclusion, the 2016-2017 season has been an important step forward for the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC