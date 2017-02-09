'Ghost' will reappear tonight for Flyers
After a three-game benching, the second-year defenseman will be paired with Mark Streit on Thursday night against the visiting New York Islanders. "I just want him to come in and play hard without the puck, and play confidently with the puck," coach Dave Hakstol said in his pregame news conference.
