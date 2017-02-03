Game Day Watch, 2/4: Los Angeles King...

Game Day Watch, 2/4: Los Angeles Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers

Game Time: 10:00 AM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West, NHL Network Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: Peter Budaj picked up his sixth shutout of the 2016-17 season against Colorado, and now he and the Kings head out on the road. Bad news? For Budaj, not necessarily; he's carrying a .934 save percentage on the road, compared to a .908 save percentage at home.

