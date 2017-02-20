Former Flyers attending fundraiser to...

Former Flyers attending fundraiser to help memorial program in teen's honor

Read more: Philly.com

Several former Flyers will attend a fundraiser next month in honor of Nick Bond, the 18-year-old hockey player who died Feb. 6 after sustaining a rare brain injury. Bond, a senior at Springfield Township High in Montgomery County, died a day after he collapsed at the Wissahickon Skating Club after leaving the ice during a game.

