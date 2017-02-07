Flyers' Travis Konecny to miss 4-6 weeks

The Flyers' Travis Konecny passes the puck while defended by the Blues' Patrik Berglund during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Travis Konecny, the Flyers' speedy rookie, will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, general manager Ron Hextall said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.