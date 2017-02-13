Flyers' newcomer Jordan Weal: So far, so good

The speedy 24-year-old forward, promoted from Lehigh Valley the previous day, didn't collect his first NHL point, but his play in the offensive end helped set up the first goal - scored by Ivan Provorov - in the Flyers' 2-1 overtime win over San Jose. "I like what he did on our own half of the ice," coach Dave Hakstol said.

