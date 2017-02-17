Flyers Midterm 25 Under 25 Update: Nos. 5 to 1

Our week-long look at the top young talent in the Flyers ' organization ends today, as we complete our five-part mid-season update to the Flyers Top 25 Under 25. If you missed or want to go back through any of the first four parts, here's your chance: Travis Sanheim has been a staple on the Lehigh Vally Phantoms blue line all season, playing alongside 2013 first-round selection Samuel Morin. It is very possible that we see the pairing playing together in the NHL as early as next season.

