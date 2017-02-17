Flyers' Jordan Weal will not play in ...

Flyers' Jordan Weal will not play in Vancouver on Sun.

Flyers forward Jordan Weal will miss Sunday night's game in Vancouver, which would have been a homecoming for the center-turned-left winger. Weal, promoted from the AHL's Phantoms earlier in the week, was injured in the first period of Thursday's 6-3 loss in Edmonton and did not return.

