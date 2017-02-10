Flyers hope to snap scoring slump with Weal call-up, line shake
Trying to awaken their sleepy offense, the Flyers promoted speedy forward Jordan Weal from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and changed three of their lines at Friday's practice in Voorhees. The Flyers have scored one goal, total, in their last three games, and have managed just 13 goals over their last 10 games, so the changes weren't surprising.
