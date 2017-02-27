Flyers' Brandon Manning suspended two games for hit on Penguins' Jake Guentzel
The Flyers defenseman has been banned two games for interference on the Penguins rookie forward during Saturday's NHL Stadium Series game. The Flyers defenseman has been suspended two games for interference on Penguins rookie forward Jake Guentzel during Saturday's NHL Stadium Series game at Heinz Field, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Monday.
