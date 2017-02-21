Caps vs. Flyers Recap: Russians Chees...

Caps vs. Flyers Recap: Russians Cheese Philly, Stake 4-1 Smashing

14 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

The Capitals finally got back into the swing of things after the bye week, smashing lowly hockey centipedes the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 despite Mike Milbury's pearl clutching. This is the true story of when I met Mike Milbury after the Winter Classic at Nationals Park.

