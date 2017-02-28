Capitals-Rangers Added to Tonight's NHL Coverage on NBCSN
NBCSN has added tonight's NHL matchup featuring the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET to its telecast schedule, as newly-acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk makes his Capitals debut. The majority of the country will now see Capitals-Rangers on NBCSN, while select markets, including Denver, will receive the network's originally-scheduled game, featuring the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC