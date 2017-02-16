BSH Radio #97: We could really use some goals around here.
With the homestand behind them and a trip to Western Canada on the horizon, the BSH Radio gang discuss the Flyers lack of offense and whether the coach or personnel are to blame for the scoring deficiencies. Ghost's return to the lineup, Jordan Weal's promotion, and how good Provorov must be to drag MacDonald's play to its recent level of respectability are all covered on this week's episode.
