2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Arizona Coyotes trade Michael Stone to Calgary Flames for draft picks

Two sources are reporting that Michael Stone of the Arizona Coyotes has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third round pick and a conditional fifth round pick in 2018. Arizona will retain 50% of Stone's salary for the duration of this season.

