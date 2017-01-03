Wayne Simmonds will represent the Flyers at 2017 NHL All-Star Game
Wayne Simmonds is your Philadelphia Flyers representative for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced the full rosters for the game on Tuesday morning, and Simmonds will be the lone Flyer making the trip to Los Angeles at the end of the month.
