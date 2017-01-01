Video: Wayne Simmonds finishes fight with Kevin Bieksa completely shirtless
Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds is not afraid to drop the gloves during a hockey game, but this is probably a situation he has not found himself in very often on the ice. Just two minutes into the first period of Sunday's game against Anaheim, Simmonds squared off with Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa in a fight that ended with Simmonds being completely shirtless when it was all finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC