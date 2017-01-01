Video: Wayne Simmonds finishes fight ...

Video: Wayne Simmonds finishes fight with Kevin Bieksa completely shirtless

2 hrs ago

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds is not afraid to drop the gloves during a hockey game, but this is probably a situation he has not found himself in very often on the ice. Just two minutes into the first period of Sunday's game against Anaheim, Simmonds squared off with Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa in a fight that ended with Simmonds being completely shirtless when it was all finished.

