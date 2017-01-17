The Definitive case for AMAC going to...

The Definitive case for AMAC going to VEGAS

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Broad Street Hockey

The simple concept is Vegas is getting something for nothing! Or Would you trade a third round pick and a goalie prospect to be free of AMAC? I know everyone says AMAC to Vegas is a dream, but I think is a good chance it could happen. The Player: AMAC There has been a lot of angst and, I dare say, hyperbole when it comes to AMAC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC