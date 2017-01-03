Streak over, Blue Jackets turn attention to staying on top

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky , of Russia, climbs over the boards to the bench after he was pulled during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Was... . The Columbus Blue Jackets including Jack Johnson , Scott Hartnell , Nick Foligno , Seth Jones and others leave the ice after they lost to the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Was... After giving his players a welcome day off following a clunker of a 5-0 loss to the Washington Capitals that ended the streak at 16, Tortorella will soon find out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.