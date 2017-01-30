Rangers, Lundqvist bounce back, overpower Flyers in 5-2 win

The Rangers badly needed a response Wednesday night a day after a listless outing, and they put forth the requisite effort to bounce back. Henrik Lundqvist led the way with 30 saves, and Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored twice as the Rangers topped the Flyers, 5-2, at Wells Fargo Center after their ugly loss at home to the Sabres the previous night.

