Rangers, Lundqvist bounce back, overpower Flyers in 5-2 win
The Rangers badly needed a response Wednesday night a day after a listless outing, and they put forth the requisite effort to bounce back. Henrik Lundqvist led the way with 30 saves, and Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored twice as the Rangers topped the Flyers, 5-2, at Wells Fargo Center after their ugly loss at home to the Sabres the previous night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC