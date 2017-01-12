Radko Gudas will be healthy scratch tonight
Yesterday at practice, the Philadelphia Flyers rolled with adjusted defensive pairings, hinting at some type of shake-up for Thursday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks . The presence of Shayne Gostisbehere alongside usual scratch Nick Schultz had many wondering if the dynamic blueliner would be sat in the press box for the second time this season, despite one of his better games of 2016-17 in Buffalo.
