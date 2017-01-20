Plenty of Lessons Learned From the Philadelphia Flyers' First Half

With the Philadelphia Flyers gearing up for another playoff run in the coming months, the All Star Break gives us a chance to reflect over some of the things we've learned in the past 50 games Heading into the All Star Break and their second 'bye week' in just over 14 days, the Philadelphia Flyers are more or less right where most people thought they should be. They're in the driver's seat for a wild card spot and, barring anything catastrophic happening, should be right in the thick of things as they push for a playoff spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Buzz.