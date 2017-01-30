Perry, Kesler lead Ducks past Flyers in shootout
Just when John Gibson thought he'd have an early night, the Anaheim Ducks' goalie came back into the game and found another gear. Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in the Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
