Perry, Kelser lead Ducks past Flyers in shootout

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson deflects the puck as Philadelphia Flyers right winger Dale Weise attacks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson deflects the puck as Philadelphia Flyers right winger Dale Weise attacks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.