Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night Perry, Kelser lead Ducks past Flyers in shootout Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iV4Dt9 Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson hits the ice to block the puck, as defenseman Cam Fowler and Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny go after it during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

