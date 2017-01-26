NHL roundup: Flyers, Leafs, Oilers ea...

NHL roundup: Flyers, Leafs, Oilers earn shutouts

Steve Mason made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers scored two third-period goals to get past the New York Rangers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored third-period goals to make Mason's first shutout since March 2016 stand up.

