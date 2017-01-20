NHL All-Star Skills Competition rosters: Wayne Simmonds to participate in 3 events for Metro team
Wayne Simmonds makes his return to Los Angeles as an All-Star this weekend, and in addition to playing for the Metropolitan Division squad in Sunday afternoon's three-on-three tournament against teams from the other three NHL divisions, Wayne will participate in three events at the All-Star Skills Competition. Simmonds will represent the Flyers in the NHL Skills Challenge Relay, the NHL Four Line Challenge and the NHL Shootout events on Saturday night.
