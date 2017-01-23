Monday Morning Fly By: Lose some, win some

Here are the recap and observations from said game. * Elsewhere in the system, the Phantoms had an interesting weekend! They lost on Saturday to Providence by a score of 9-1 ... [ Highland Park Hockey ] * ... but bounced back to get a 5-1 win in Hershey on Sunday night, collecting four out of 6 points on the weekend as a whole: [ Highland Park Hockey ] * The Flyers haven't called up any of the young guns from Lehigh Valley on a long-term basis yet this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.