Michal Neuvirth set to return; Flyers send Anthony Stolarz to Phantoms

Neuvirth will be back on the bench, backing up Steve Mason on Wednesday night when the Flyers host the New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center. Neuvirth went down with a knee injury on November 13 and was set to be out four-to-six weeks.

