Mason stops 34 shots to lead Flyers in 2-0 win over Rangers

Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored 2:36 apart in the third period for the Flyers, who had lost five straight to the Rangers.

