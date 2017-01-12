Marchand has 2 goals, 3 assists and B...

Marchand has 2 goals, 3 assists and Bruins pound Flyers 6-3

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scores on Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth , of the Czech Republic, as Ivan Provorov , of Russia, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. less Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scores on Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth , of the Czech Republic, as Ivan Provorov , of Russia, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, ... more Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise handles the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

Chicago, IL

