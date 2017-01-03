Kane caps second-period surge, Sabres...

Kane caps second-period surge, Sabres beat Flyers 4-1

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Evander Kane scored to cap a three-goal second-period surge in leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists in extending Buffalo's point-streak to 3-0-1 - the team's best run of the season.

