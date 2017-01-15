John Carlson leaves game against Flye...

John Carlson leaves game against Flyers early with lower-body injury

Read more: The Washington Post

Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds, left, battles for the puck with Capitals defenseman John Carlson in the first period. Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson didn't take a shift after the first period on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers, out for the rest of the game with a lower-body injury.

