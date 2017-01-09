'I wasn't fired because of analytics,...

'I wasn't fired because of analytics,' says Gallant

Many wanted to shoehorn the Panthers firing Gerard Gallant into the longer, seemingly endless debate pitting new-school analytic types against old-school hockey guys. In November, GM and current head coach Tom Rowe said it was more about a " philosophical divide " that went well beyond numbers.

