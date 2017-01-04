Goalie nods: Flyers start Mason for 22nd time in 24 games

No rest for the weary in Philly tonight - Steve Mason , who's lost four straight while posting a .841 save percentage, will start for the 22nd time in 24 games when the Flyers host the Rangers at Wells Fargo. The decision to start Mason comes after Michal Neuvirth was activated from IR, and Anthony Stolarz was sent back to AHL Lehigh Valley.

