Foligno's OT goal gets Blue Jackets back in win column

After going on a historic winning streak that fell just one game short of tying the NHL's all-time record, the Columbus Blue Jackets were trying to avoid starting a different kind of streak. After dropping back-to-back games on Thursday and Saturday to the Capitals and Rangers respectively, the Blue Jackets were able to get back in the win column on Sunday night and avoid a third consecutive loss with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers thanks to Nick Foligno 's overtime goal .

