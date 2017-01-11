Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets ...

Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1

Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said he could tell his team, playing for the third time in four days, was running out of gas down the stretch, especially when Philadelphia scored with 17 seconds left to tie it. Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into OT to lift the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Flyers on Sunday night, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended with two straight losses.

Chicago, IL

