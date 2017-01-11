Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said he could tell his team, playing for the third time in four days, was running out of gas down the stretch, especially when Philadelphia scored with 17 seconds left to tie it. Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into OT to lift the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Flyers on Sunday night, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended with two straight losses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC