Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: 'Happy to be back with my boys'

Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds returned from Sunday's all-star game -- he became the first Flyer to win the MVP award at the event since Reggie Leach in 1980 -- and is looking forward to the final two-plus months of the season. "It was a good experience; it was awesome," Simmonds said after Tuesday's morning skate in Raleigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.