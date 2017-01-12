Flyers vs. Canucks preview, lineups, ...

Flyers vs. Canucks preview, lineups, TV coverage, live stream and discussion

The Flyers are in a bit of a funk, having won just two of their last 11 games, and right before they hit their five-day bye week next week they've got a back-to-back against two very tough division rivals in Boston and Washington on Saturday and Sunday of this weekend. As such, winning the game they'll play before they hit that tough duo of contests is something that is certainly in their best interests.

