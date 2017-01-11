Flyers snap 5-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Tampa Bay

Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Sean Couturier and Radko Gudas scored in the second period to help Philadelphia end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Michal Neuvirth made 24 saves in his first game since Nov. 12 after missing 24 because of a left knee injury.

