Flyers snap 5-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Tampa Bay
Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Sean Couturier and Radko Gudas scored in the second period to help the Philadelphia Flyers end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Michal Neuvirth made 24 saves in his first game since Nov. 12 after missing 24 because of a left knee injury for Philadelphia, which had lost seven of eight since the end of a 10-game winning streak on Dec. 17. Konecny tied the game at 1 just over a minute into the period by finishing a 2-on-1 break with a shot high over Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove side after a pass from Voracek.
