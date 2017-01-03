Flyers prospect German Rubtsov leaves Russia, will play in QMJHL
Flyers forward prospect German Rubtsov is coming to North America. The 22nd overall pick in the 2016 draft will defect from his KHL club, HC Vityaz, and join the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team that holds his rights, the Chicoutimi SaguenA©ens.
