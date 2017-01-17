Flyers need boost from core players; ...

Flyers need boost from core players; Rubtsov makes strong debut

19 hrs ago

Heading into Thursday, Jake Voracek was the highest-scoring Flyer as far as points per 60 minutes of ice time. Some other Flyers and where they ranked: Claude Giroux was 60th; Brayden Schenn was tied with Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau at 78th; and Wayne Simmonds was 88th.

